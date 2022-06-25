By Jon Davis
Presented by Sivad's Sanctum
Here's a random character generator I made!
ng76 made you a character sheet!
This is currently under development and will be subject to change!
Spot a typo? Write an adventure? Want to get in touch?
Hit me up at the links above.
Men-at-arms
Roll Body Scores
Roll 1D6 for each of the six zones of the body: Head, Trunk, L. Arm, R. Arm, L. Leg, R. Leg.
Alternatively, assign the numbers 4 - 4 - 3 - 3 - 2 - 2 as you see fit.
Generate Saves
Intelligence is equivalent to your Head score.
Constitution is equivalent to your Trunk score.
Strength is equivalent to the sum of your Arm scores.
Speed is equivalent to the sum of your Leg scores.
Generate Abilities
Roll D6 equal to Intelligence to determine your starting Luck.
Double Constitution to determine your Injury maximum.
Reference Strength on the table below to determine your Damage Bonus.
Pace is comparable to your Speed.
|STRENGTH
|BONUS
|2
|-1
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|6
|+1
|7
|+1
|8
|+1
|9
|+2
|10
|+2
|11
|+2
|12
|+3
Purchase Equipage
Roll 1D6 to determine your starting Coin and buy arms & armor.
Players
Saves
Trivial actions succeed automatically.
Dangerous actions require 2D6 rolled equal to or under the appropriate Save. If you do so, you succeed without complication. If you roll over, you succeed with a complication as determined by the quartermaster.
Having the upper hand in any given situation grants +1 to your Save. If there is a drawback, -1 from your Save.
Luck
Spend as many points of luck as you need to pass saves outside of combat.
Recover 1D3 points of luck each dawn.
If you ever reach 0 points of luck, you suffer a grave misfortune as determined by the quartermaster.
Damage & Injuries
When you take damage, subtract the damage from the targeted zone of your body.
When a zone of your body reaches 0, mark off an injury from your Injury maximum.
When your Injury maximum reaches 0, you die.
System Shock
If a blow lands on a zone of your body that is already injured, roll 2D6 and subtract the lowest result from the highest. Reference table below.
|Result
|Effect
|0
|Dead. You are dead. Destroy your character sheet.
|1
|Unconscious. Lose one body point permanently.
|2
|Shocked. Take another injury and skip this round.
|3
|Flight. Drop your weapon. Leave this encounter.
|4
|Fight. Take the blow. +1 damage bonus this round.
|5
|Second Wind. Emboldened. Overcome injury.
Survival & Healing
All Men-at-arms have a Survival Clock, a counter divided into eight segments. Like a pie.
Mark a segment of your Survival Clock when you survive a combat encounter.
Erase a segment of your clock to:
Make an additional attack
Prevent one point of damage
Overcome an injury
Survive past your last injury
A short rest takes one turn. Overcome one injury.
A long rest takes one watch. Recover one point in each zone of your body.
Inventory
You have inventory slots equal to your strength save.
Most items take up one slot with the exception of armor, shields, and weapons.
Small items can be bundled together to take up one slot.
Hiring Mercenaries
Spend four watches searching for hirelings.
Smaller towns have less experienced fighters at a cheaper rate.
Larger cities have more experienced fighters, but at much higher rates.
Combat
Men-at-arms and enemy combatants will consult their speed scores and order their turns from highest score to lowest.
On your turn, you can move up to your pace score and take one action.
Actions may include retrieving an item, attacking, or moving a second time.
Roll 2D6 when making an attack.
Deal damage equal to your first die and apply your damage bonus.
Location is determined by your second die and enemy size. Reference table below.
|Enemy Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Small
|Head
|Head
|Head
|Arm
|Trunk
|Leg
|Medium
|Head
|Arm
|Trunk
|Arm
|Leg
|Leg
|Large
|Leg
|Leg
|Trunk
|Trunk
|Arm
|Head
|Giant
|Leg
|Leg
|Leg
|Arm
|Trunk
|Head
Roll 1D6 when defending, referencing the table above for location.
Frenzy Die
Each combat round, roll 1D6.
This represents a damage bonus applied to all attacks this round. Men-at-arms and enemies, alike.
Pace
Weapon ranges and movement speeds are measured out in paces.
Paces are best represented by squares on a grid, or inches on a ruler.
Advancement
Erase eight segments of your survival clock to apply one point to any zone of your body, to a max of six.
Adjust saves and abilities accordingly.
Quartermasters
Rolls
Only the players will roll dice.
Consequences
Always discuss potential complications with your players. Be clear of the stakes of their roll before they make it.
Effect
In the event a rolls’ outcome is unclear, consult the lower die result of the two that the player rolled.
A 6 is a narrow success, while a 1 is an overwhelming victory.
Time
Time is measured in rounds, turns, and watches.
Rounds measure time while in combat. About ten seconds.
Turns measure time while exploring. About ten minutes.
Every turn, roll 1D6. On a 1, the men-at-arms have encountered someone or something.
Watches measure time while traveling. About six hours.
Travel
The men-at-arms may travel one hex per watch.
Difficult terrain requires two watches per hex.
Encounter Distance
If there is any uncertainty in the distance at which encounters occur, it may be determined randomly:
Within castle walls: 2D6 x 10 paces.
Without castle walls or waterborne: 4D6 x 10 paces.
Reactions
Unless stated otherwise, players will roll for an enemy's reaction to the men-at-arms upon first meeting.
|2D6
|Reactions
|2
|Hostile
|3-5
|Unfriendly
|6-8
|Unsure
|9-11
|Talkative
|12
|Helpful
Arms & Armor
Armor
|Type
|Cost
|Reduction
|Weight
|Pace
|None
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Padded
|1
|1
|2
|-
|Leather
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Chain
|4
|3
|6
|4
|Plate
|8
|4
|8
|2
Shields
|Type
|Cost
|Reduction
|Weight
|Buckler
|1
|1
|1
|Heater
|3
|2
|2
|Kite
|5
|3
|4
Missile Weapons
|Weapon
|Cost
|Weight
|Range
|Properties
|Crossbow, Heavy
|2
|2
|16/32/48
|-
|Crossbow, Light
|1
|2
|12/24/36
|-
|Longbow
|6
|2
|14/28/42
|H
|Shortbow
|2
|2
|10/20/30
|-
|Sling
|1
|1
|10/20/30
|-
|Stone
|0
|1
|6/12/18
|H
H - Strength damage bonus applies to attacks.
Melee Weapons
|Weapon
|Cost
|Weight
|Range
|Properties
|Axe, Battle
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Axe, Hand
|1
|1
|3/6/9
|-
|Club
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Club, War
|1
|2
|-
|F
|Dagger
|1
|1
|2/4/6
|-
|Flail
|1
|1
|-
|AF
|Flamberge
|8
|2
|-
|C
|Garrote
|1
|2
|-
|C
|Halberd
|3
|2
|-
|CDEF
|Hammer, War
|2
|2
|-
|F
|Javelin
|1
|1
|4/8/16
|-
|Caestus
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Lance
|3
|1
|-
|EFG
|Mace
|2
|2
|-
|F
|Morningstar
|3
|2
|-
|BF
|Pick, War
|3
|2
|-
|B
|Pike
|1
|2
|-
|CDE
|Quarterstaff
|2
|2
|-
|D
|Sickle
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Spear
|1
|2
|3/6/9
|DE
|Sword, Broad
|6
|2
|-
|-
|Sword, Short
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Sword, Long
|4
|2
|-
|-
|Whip
|1
|1
|-
|-
A - Ignores opponent's shield (if any).
B - +1 damage versus opponents wearing plate armor.
C - A "true" two-handed weapon — wielded with two hands.
D - +1 damage reduction versus melee attacks.
E - Double damage when set to receive a charge.
F - Weapon dismounts a rider when doubles are rolled.
G - Base damage improves to 2D6 when mounted.
Encounters
Enemy Descriptions
Enemies have a size to determine hit location
Enemies have a number of injuries to kill them, and the damage needed to trigger said injuries in parenthesis
Enemy damage reduction represents their defense
Enemy pain represents how much damage they deal
Enemy speed and pace functions as detailed
Special abilities trigger when a player's defense roll matches an enemy's pain stat
|Name
|Size
|INJ
|DR
|Pain
|SPD/PCE
|Special
|Cultists
|M
|1(4)
|0
|2
|6/2
|Poison dagger; CON save or die.
|Devils
|L
|8(5)
|5
|6
|10/8
|Banishment; INT save or go to hell.
|Mutants
|M
|1(5)
|1
|3
|9/3
|Division; splits and creates two small enemies.
|Raiders
|L
|6(4)
|3
|5
|11/9
|Charge; SPD save or fall prone.
|Sorcerers
|M
|3(2)
|0
|3
|8/8
|Spell; INT save or suffer at their magical hands.
|War Dogs
|S
|2(2)
|0
|4
|10/10
|Sick 'em; strips away pieces of armor, negating reduction.
Appendix N
Books
Berserk by Kentaro Miura
The Black Company by Glen Cook
The Crimson Empire by Alex Marshall
TTRPGs
Bastards. by Micah Anderson
Cairn by Yochai Gal
Kanabo by Noora Rose
Knave by Ben Milton
Troika! by Dan Sell
Video Games
Souls by FromSoftware