This is currently under development and will be subject to change! Spot a typo? Write an adventure? Want to get in touch? Hit me up at the links above.

Roll 1D6 to determine your starting Coin and buy arms & armor.

Pace is comparable to your Speed.

Reference Strength on the table below to determine your Damage Bonus.

Roll D6 equal to Intelligence to determine your starting Luck.

Speed is equivalent to the sum of your Leg scores.

Strength is equivalent to the sum of your Arm scores.

Constitution is equivalent to your Trunk score.

Intelligence is equivalent to your Head score.

Alternatively, assign the numbers 4 - 4 - 3 - 3 - 2 - 2 as you see fit.

Roll 1D6 for each of the six zones of the body: Head, Trunk, L. Arm, R. Arm, L. Leg, R. Leg.

Players

Saves

Trivial actions succeed automatically.

Dangerous actions require 2D6 rolled equal to or under the appropriate Save. If you do so, you succeed without complication. If you roll over, you succeed with a complication as determined by the quartermaster.

Having the upper hand in any given situation grants +1 to your Save. If there is a drawback, -1 from your Save.

Luck

Spend as many points of luck as you need to pass saves outside of combat.

Recover 1D3 points of luck each dawn.

If you ever reach 0 points of luck, you suffer a grave misfortune as determined by the quartermaster.

Damage & Injuries

When you take damage, subtract the damage from the targeted zone of your body.

When a zone of your body reaches 0, mark off an injury from your Injury maximum.

When your Injury maximum reaches 0, you die.

System Shock

If a blow lands on a zone of your body that is already injured, roll 2D6 and subtract the lowest result from the highest. Reference table below.

Result Effect 0 Dead. You are dead. Destroy your character sheet. 1 Unconscious. Lose one body point permanently. 2 Shocked. Take another injury and skip this round. 3 Flight. Drop your weapon. Leave this encounter. 4 Fight. Take the blow. +1 damage bonus this round. 5 Second Wind. Emboldened. Overcome injury.

Survival & Healing

All Men-at-arms have a Survival Clock, a counter divided into eight segments. Like a pie.

Mark a segment of your Survival Clock when you survive a combat encounter.

Erase a segment of your clock to:

Make an additional attack

Prevent one point of damage

Overcome an injury

Survive past your last injury

A short rest takes one turn. Overcome one injury.

A long rest takes one watch. Recover one point in each zone of your body.

Inventory

You have inventory slots equal to your strength save.

Most items take up one slot with the exception of armor, shields, and weapons.

Small items can be bundled together to take up one slot.

Hiring Mercenaries

Spend four watches searching for hirelings.

Smaller towns have less experienced fighters at a cheaper rate.

Larger cities have more experienced fighters, but at much higher rates.

Combat

Men-at-arms and enemy combatants will consult their speed scores and order their turns from highest score to lowest.

On your turn, you can move up to your pace score and take one action.

Actions may include retrieving an item, attacking, or moving a second time.

Roll 2D6 when making an attack.

Deal damage equal to your first die and apply your damage bonus.

Location is determined by your second die and enemy size. Reference table below.

Enemy Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 Small Head Head Head Arm Trunk Leg Medium Head Arm Trunk Arm Leg Leg Large Leg Leg Trunk Trunk Arm Head Giant Leg Leg Leg Arm Trunk Head

Roll 1D6 when defending, referencing the table above for location.

Frenzy Die

Each combat round, roll 1D6.

This represents a damage bonus applied to all attacks this round. Men-at-arms and enemies, alike.

Pace

Weapon ranges and movement speeds are measured out in paces.

Paces are best represented by squares on a grid, or inches on a ruler.

Advancement

Erase eight segments of your survival clock to apply one point to any zone of your body, to a max of six.

Adjust saves and abilities accordingly.