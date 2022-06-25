By Jon Davis

Presented by Sivad's Sanctum

Here's a random character generator I made!

ng76 made you a character sheet!

This is currently under development and will be subject to change!
Spot a typo? Write an adventure? Want to get in touch?
Hit me up at the links above.

Men-at-arms

Roll Body Scores

Roll 1D6 for each of the six zones of the body: Head, Trunk, L. Arm, R. Arm, L. Leg, R. Leg.

Alternatively, assign the numbers 4 - 4 - 3 - 3 - 2 - 2 as you see fit.

Generate Saves

Intelligence is equivalent to your Head score.

Constitution is equivalent to your Trunk score.

Strength is equivalent to the sum of your Arm scores.

Speed is equivalent to the sum of your Leg scores.

Generate Abilities

Roll D6 equal to Intelligence to determine your starting Luck.

Double Constitution to determine your Injury maximum.

Reference Strength on the table below to determine your Damage Bonus.

Pace is comparable to your Speed.

STRENGTHBONUS
2-1
30
40
50
6+1
7+1
8+1
9+2
10+2
11+2
12+3

Purchase Equipage

Roll 1D6 to determine your starting Coin and buy arms & armor.

Players

Saves

Trivial actions succeed automatically.

Dangerous actions require 2D6 rolled equal to or under the appropriate Save. If you do so, you succeed without complication. If you roll over, you succeed with a complication as determined by the quartermaster.

Having the upper hand in any given situation grants +1 to your Save. If there is a drawback, -1 from your Save.

Luck

Spend as many points of luck as you need to pass saves outside of combat.

Recover 1D3 points of luck each dawn.

If you ever reach 0 points of luck, you suffer a grave misfortune as determined by the quartermaster.

Damage & Injuries

When you take damage, subtract the damage from the targeted zone of your body.

When a zone of your body reaches 0, mark off an injury from your Injury maximum.

When your Injury maximum reaches 0, you die.

System Shock

If a blow lands on a zone of your body that is already injured, roll 2D6 and subtract the lowest result from the highest. Reference table below.

ResultEffect
0Dead. You are dead. Destroy your character sheet.
1Unconscious. Lose one body point permanently.
2Shocked. Take another injury and skip this round.
3Flight. Drop your weapon. Leave this encounter.
4Fight. Take the blow. +1 damage bonus this round.
5Second Wind. Emboldened. Overcome injury.

Survival & Healing

All Men-at-arms have a Survival Clock, a counter divided into eight segments. Like a pie.

Mark a segment of your Survival Clock when you survive a combat encounter.

Erase a segment of your clock to:

  • Make an additional attack

  • Prevent one point of damage

  • Overcome an injury

  • Survive past your last injury

A short rest takes one turn. Overcome one injury.

A long rest takes one watch. Recover one point in each zone of your body.

Inventory

You have inventory slots equal to your strength save.

Most items take up one slot with the exception of armor, shields, and weapons.

Small items can be bundled together to take up one slot.

Hiring Mercenaries

Spend four watches searching for hirelings.

Smaller towns have less experienced fighters at a cheaper rate.

Larger cities have more experienced fighters, but at much higher rates.

Combat

Men-at-arms and enemy combatants will consult their speed scores and order their turns from highest score to lowest.

On your turn, you can move up to your pace score and take one action.

Actions may include retrieving an item, attacking, or moving a second time.

Roll 2D6 when making an attack.

Deal damage equal to your first die and apply your damage bonus.

Location is determined by your second die and enemy size. Reference table below.

Enemy Size123456
SmallHeadHeadHeadArmTrunkLeg
MediumHeadArmTrunkArmLegLeg
LargeLegLegTrunkTrunkArmHead
GiantLegLegLegArmTrunkHead

Roll 1D6 when defending, referencing the table above for location.

Frenzy Die

Each combat round, roll 1D6.

This represents a damage bonus applied to all attacks this round. Men-at-arms and enemies, alike.

Pace

Weapon ranges and movement speeds are measured out in paces.

Paces are best represented by squares on a grid, or inches on a ruler.

Advancement

Erase eight segments of your survival clock to apply one point to any zone of your body, to a max of six.

Adjust saves and abilities accordingly.

Quartermasters

Rolls

Only the players will roll dice.

Consequences

Always discuss potential complications with your players. Be clear of the stakes of their roll before they make it.

Effect

In the event a rolls’ outcome is unclear, consult the lower die result of the two that the player rolled.

A 6 is a narrow success, while a 1 is an overwhelming victory.

Time

Time is measured in rounds, turns, and watches.

Rounds measure time while in combat. About ten seconds.

Turns measure time while exploring. About ten minutes.

Every turn, roll 1D6. On a 1, the men-at-arms have encountered someone or something.

Watches measure time while traveling. About six hours.

Travel

The men-at-arms may travel one hex per watch.

Difficult terrain requires two watches per hex.

Encounter Distance

If there is any uncertainty in the distance at which encounters occur, it may be determined randomly:

Within castle walls: 2D6 x 10 paces.

Without castle walls or waterborne: 4D6 x 10 paces.

Reactions

Unless stated otherwise, players will roll for an enemy's reaction to the men-at-arms upon first meeting.

2D6Reactions
2Hostile
3-5Unfriendly
6-8Unsure
9-11Talkative
12Helpful

Arms & Armor

Armor

TypeCostReductionWeightPace
None000-
Padded112-
Leather2246
Chain4364
Plate8482

Shields

TypeCostReductionWeight
Buckler111
Heater322
Kite534

Missile Weapons

WeaponCostWeightRangeProperties
Crossbow, Heavy2216/32/48-
Crossbow, Light1212/24/36-
Longbow6214/28/42H
Shortbow2210/20/30-
Sling1110/20/30-
Stone016/12/18H

H - Strength damage bonus applies to attacks.

Melee Weapons

WeaponCostWeightRangeProperties
Axe, Battle22--
Axe, Hand113/6/9-
Club11--
Club, War12-F
Dagger112/4/6-
Flail11-AF
Flamberge82-C
Garrote12-C
Halberd32-CDEF
Hammer, War22-F
Javelin114/8/16-
Caestus11--
Lance31-EFG
Mace22-F
Morningstar32-BF
Pick, War32-B
Pike12-CDE
Quarterstaff22-D
Sickle11--
Spear123/6/9DE
Sword, Broad62--
Sword, Short21--
Sword, Long42--
Whip11--

A - Ignores opponent's shield (if any).
B - +1 damage versus opponents wearing plate armor.
C - A "true" two-handed weapon — wielded with two hands.
D - +1 damage reduction versus melee attacks.
E - Double damage when set to receive a charge.
F - Weapon dismounts a rider when doubles are rolled.
G - Base damage improves to 2D6 when mounted.

Encounters

Enemy Descriptions

  • Enemies have a size to determine hit location

  • Enemies have a number of injuries to kill them, and the damage needed to trigger said injuries in parenthesis

  • Enemy damage reduction represents their defense

  • Enemy pain represents how much damage they deal

  • Enemy speed and pace functions as detailed

  • Special abilities trigger when a player's defense roll matches an enemy's pain stat

NameSizeINJDRPainSPD/PCESpecial
CultistsM1(4)026/2Poison dagger; CON save or die.
DevilsL8(5)5610/8Banishment; INT save or go to hell.
MutantsM1(5)139/3Division; splits and creates two small enemies.
RaidersL6(4)3511/9Charge; SPD save or fall prone.
SorcerersM3(2)038/8Spell; INT save or suffer at their magical hands.
War DogsS2(2)0410/10Sick 'em; strips away pieces of armor, negating reduction.

Appendix N

Books

  • Berserk by Kentaro Miura

  • The Black Company by Glen Cook

  • The Crimson Empire by Alex Marshall

TTRPGs

  • Bastards. by Micah Anderson

  • Cairn by Yochai Gal

  • Kanabo by Noora Rose

  • Knave by Ben Milton

  • Troika! by Dan Sell

Video Games

  • Souls by FromSoftware